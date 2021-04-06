Amanda Gaspary, a curriculum specialist from Lakeland and a University of South Florida alumna, got the chance to compete on “Jeopardy!” in an episode that aired on March 30.
Gaspary finished second on the episode. She entered Final Jeopardy in third place, but gave the correct response ("Who is John Wilkes Booth?") to the last clue.
Gaspary won $2,000 for her runner-up finish. Returning champion Bryce Hwang placed first.
Dr. Mehmet Oz — more recognizably known as “Dr. Oz” — hosted the episode Gaspary appeared on.