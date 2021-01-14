Polk County officials announced today that the Florida Department of Health Polk County’s COVID-19 vaccination registration portal is now open for online reservations for those 65 years old and older, who wish to be inoculated once more vaccines become available.
Through the portal — which can be found at https://register.polk.health/ — users can create an account and upload their personal information for a future appointment. They can also learn more about the vaccine being administered by the Florida Department of Health and have other frequently asked questions answered.
“This is something we have been developing, but wanted to get right,” said Polk County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Rick Wilson. “Relying on the proven technology we used to register Polk’s residents for CARES Act funding, we worked with the Florida Department of Health to develop an efficient online system to register the public for the COVID-19 vaccine.”
While the online portal has opened, that doesn’t mean the phone lines have closed. Those needing additional help, or who prefer to register by phone, can still call the COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at (863) 298-7500.
The center will be open for calls 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. And additional weekend hours have also been added for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The center also will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 18, which is the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.