WINTER HAVEN — City of Winter Haven staff, city commissioners and city leaders discussed several big-picture ideas during the annual retreat at AdventHealth Fieldhouse April 1 and 2.
One idea was to create a public-private partnership to facilitate the construction of a four-story building to house city hall. The proposed site of the new city hall would be in downtown Winter Haven, near Nora Mayo Hall, where the city owns a chunk of land.
Currently, city staff are spread out in multiple buildings with the main campus being the building renowned architect Gene Leedy designed in the 1960s.
“While it has served its purpose for many many years, it's an older city hall and, frankly, we are out of space,” City Manager Mike Herr said.
Over the past couple of years, upgrading Nora Mayo Hall to house city staff has been proposed and explored as one solution, but Herr said it may not make much sense to spend millions of dollars renovating a building that the city does not own.
The city contracted Straughn Trout Architects to come up with some early designs. Assistant City Manager T. Michael Stavres referred to the design as a municipal square and the cost was estimated at $35 million.
City Commissioner JP Powell expressed concern investing money on a four-story building during a pandemic, when many residents are financially struggling. Commissioner Brian Yates also expressed some concern about the proposed cost.
Herr said he was interested in learning what the public thought about the idea.