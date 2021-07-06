When Larry Powell retired in 2010, he did something that most people seem afraid to do. He started a new mission that was foreign to him.
Larry and his bride, Janey, had no idea how to start a nonprofit medical clinic when he retired. But Angel's Care Center and Project Love were established in 2011 nonetheless.
The lovebirds managed to convince doctors, nurses, dietitians, dentists, translators and other staff to volunteer their time to help residents of the Eloise neighborhood who could not afford health insurance. Every year, the volunteers led by Larry and Janey helped to facilitate about a thousand patient visits.
Larry Powell died Feb. 19 after a brief, but fierce battle with cancer. Services were held at St. John's United Methodist Church in Winter Haven where Larry took his family every Sunday for 45 years.
On June 27, the Angel's Care Center building in Eloise was re-dedicated and named the Powell Community Center.
“I am totally overwhelmed by all the people who are here,” Janey Powell said. “Thank you for loving us and all the support we have gotten. I said this in church this morning and I want everybody else to know. This is not about Larry and I. This is for the glory of God. It always has been, and it always will be.”
The St. John's United Methodist Church congregation tried to keep the re-naming secret to Mrs. Powell. She said she broke down in tears after seeing her last name on the building for the first time. In the Florida summer heat, Mrs. Powell broke down in tears taking in the moment.
“Larry could stand the heat, but I know a lot of us can't so we are not going to stay out here in the heat, but I know he is looking down, he is watching us,” Mrs. Powell said. “We did everything together down here. It's very hard to be here without him but I believe he is still in our midst.”
St. John's United Methodist Church Pastor Danny Bennett re-dedicated the Angels Care Center building to the Powell Community Center on June 27.
“The DNA of our church is exemplified by this place,” Bennett said.