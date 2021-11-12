Polk County Utilities has issued a Department of Health-required PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE due to a water main break in the Winding Oaks Circle area of Imperial Lakes within the Southwest Region Public Water System. About 100 customers are affected.
As a precaution, we advise that all water users drink bottled water and/or boil water to a rolling boil for at least one minute for cooking and drinking.
This Precautionary Boil Water Notice will remain in effect until ongoing water sampling analysis is completed. Polk County Utilities will issue a notice rescinding this precautionary measure once satisfactory results have been confirmed, normally after 48 hours.
As a further precaution, the water lines in your area have been flushed.
For any questions or concerns regarding this notice, you may contact Customer Service at 863-298-4100 or Regional Water Plant Supervisor Ben Bushe at 863-247-4078.