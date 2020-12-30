A plan to build 509 single-family homes on 122 acres, on a property located just across the railroad tracks from downtown Davenport, took another step forward Dec. 21.
The Davenport Planning Commission and Davenport City Commission approved the preliminary plat approval Dec. 21. There will likely be a final plat approval in January.
The subdivision will be called Geneva Landings. Once built out, all of the traffic will enter and exit to Davenport Boulevard, near U.S. 17/92.
Commissioners also approved two new annexations Dec. 21 at first reading.
The first annexation references 0.92 acres of property, located east of Holly Hill Road and south of Forest Lakes Drive. The second annexation references 4.68 acres of property, located south of Horseshoe Creek Road, east of Wilton Place and west of Alta.
The final public hearing of Ordinances 2020-968 and 969 will likely be in January.