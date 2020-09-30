Lake Region High senior Michael Collins and his Thunder cross country teammates look to utilize a home-course advantage this week.
The Thunder Twilight event is slated for Thursday (Oct. 1) at Lake Region High School. The Varsity Boys race has a scheduled start time of 6:30 p.m. and follows the JV Girls (4:30 p.m.), Varsity Girls (5 p.m.) and JV Boys (6 p.m.) competitions.
Collins comes off a first-place performance at the George Jenkins Invitational on Sept. 26, where he clocked a time of 17 minutes, 22.87 seconds. That proved to be almost a full 19 seconds ahead of runner-up Jared Falchook (17:41.39) of Celebration High.
The duo also ran at the front of the pack during the previous week’s Ridge Community Invitational in Davenport. Collins posted a faster time (17:09.12) than his winning mark last Saturday, but he wound up fourth at Ridge Community as Falchook (16:40.12) pulled away from the field.
At the George Jenkins Invitational, Lake Region placed fourth in the Varsity Boys standings with 109 points behind Sarasota Riverview (47), Celebration (50) and St. Cloud (81). The Thunder contingent also included sophomore Israel Mirtil (19:03.29) and seniors Benjie Toussaint (20:17.66), Don Skipper (21:32.03), Lachlan Dean (23:30.43) and Justin Levance (23:32.89).
Bartow High finished 11th in the Varsity Boys standings with 302 points as freshman Justin Adams paced the Yellow Jackets with a time of 23:34.56. Fort Meade had three individual entries – Miguel Reyes (21:11.75), Artemio Hernandez (21:41.49) and Tomas Mendoza (22:42.73) - in the 3.1-mile race.
Lake Region freshman Anika Donohue was not only the top individual entry in the Varsity Girls race, but her time of 22:49.74 was good for ninth overall. Bartow placed sixth in the Varsity Girls team standings with 156 points as senior Autumn Martin (23:54.36, 16th place) and junior Juliet Sanchez (26:21.47, 33rd place) helped lead the Yellow Jackets, while Fort Meade’s Jocelyn Trejo (28:18.05) and Nereyda Marin (31:07.90) competed individually for the Miners.
Some five miles to the north of George Jenkins High, the 21st Annual FLrunners.com Invitational wrapped up a two-day stint at Holloway Park in Lakeland.
Frostproof High standout Cristal Gomez finished 20th overall in the prestigious Girls Race of Champions. Gomez’s mark of 19:56.30 represented the third-fastest time among runners who were not part of a team behind Augusta’s Susannah Heinz (19:10.04) and Jessica Edwards of Fort Myers Canterbury School (19:49.80).
Elsewhere, Frostproof’s Gabriella Rybinksi ran as an individual in the girls’ Jason Byrne Invitational where she placed 15th overall in 22:46.40. The Bulldogs (458 points) also participated in the boys portion of the Jason Byrne Invite where sophomore Cameron Gonzalez posted a 23rd-place time of 18:09.74.
Haines City had a pair of runners in the boys’ High School Varsity race as Payson Keown (ninth, 18:35.40) and Arnaldo Vera (19th, 19:45.86) collected top-20 finishes. Celeste Ramirez (42nd, 28:29.03) also represented the Hornets in the girls’ High School Varsity race.
Last Saturday also marked a trip to Jacksonville for the Lake Wales cross country program. The Highlanders (180 points) placed seventh out of 14 boys teams in the Elite Varsity Division at the Katie Caples Invitational.
Mac Updike’s time of 15:58 earned him runner-up honors – trailing only Austin Montini (15:40) of Oak Hall School – and teammates Ladarius Tellis and Landon Morales both came across the finish line in 17:07. Joseph Cotto (17:59) and Garner Kloth (18:28) rounded out Lake Wales’ top-five times.