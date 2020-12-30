On Dec. 22, Polk Sheriff Grady Judd was appointed by President Donald J. Trump to the Coordinating Council on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. Judd’s appointment was announced among a host of federal appointments by the outgoing administration.
The Council, an independent organization in the executive branch, examines how federal juvenile delinquency programs and other federal programs and activities can be coordinated among federal, state and local governments to better serve at-risk children and juveniles. The Council makes recommendations to the President, and to the United States Congress, at least annually.
"I am honored to have been appointed by President Trump to be a member of the Coordinating Council on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention,” Judd said in a statement.
Though the Trump Administration is in its final days, media reports are that Judd’s appointment is a three-year appointment.