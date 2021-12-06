President and CEO Katie Worthington Decker has resigned from the Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce to take the job as senior vice president of the Lakeland Economic Development Council. Her last day will be Jan. 14
Chamber Board Chair Jennifer Fasking released a statement that read, “It is with mixed emotions that I share with you that after 8 years as the President and CEO of the Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce, Katie Worthington Decker has tendered her resignation to our Board of Directors effective January 14, 2022. The Chamber Board is very supportive of Katie as she embarks on the next stage of her career as the Senior Vice President of the Lakeland Economic Development Council.
Our organization has accomplished so much over the last eight years, as we have built our Chamber into one of the finest and healthiest in the State of Florida. Katie’s leadership and enthusiasm have been a key part of this, but our Chamber team and Board of Directors are equally passionate about our mission to advance commerce and community in Winter Haven. Our success as a Chamber is also a direct result of you, our members, and your dedication to reinvesting in this community.”
Decker said, “It has been the greatest honor to serve this organization as both a volunteer and an employee. I was determined to get involved and be a small part of creating an even better Winter Haven, building upon the investments and dedication of so many in the community. The mentors and friends I’ve gained through this organization have provided invaluable support, guidance and opportunities as I have grown in this career.”
The Board of Directors will release details in the coming week on the process to find a successor for Decker.
“Again, please join me in congratulating Katie on her new opportunity and thank you for your continued support of our Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce,” said Fasking.