Project Kaleidoscope takes flight

Butterflies have already started dancing above curly passionflower as they join the stunning steel butterfly sculpture that its artist William Larence calls “A true representation and symbolism of the forward growth of our dynamic, ever-changing city, and the idea of unity within community.”
The new sculpture, located at the corner of Magnolia Avenue and 2nd Street, is part of what is called “Project Kaleidoscope,” an artistic call to “community love,” and “the awareness of the connection we all share, and the strength that energy can carry and support being unified in our community,” said Larence, in a special invitation, distributed to several, wrapped in a white envelope with a butterfly stamped to the outside.
“All the parts working together - peace, love, unity,” he added, in the invitation.
As a rainbow-colored parachute was pulled off the abstract, animated butterly in flight, those who gathered took photos and videos to capture the breathtaking moment.
“It is my hope and passion that through Project Kaleidoscope and these living sculptural installations, the viewer will connect with their inner child, and heighten those senses of wonder and excitement, if not only just for a moment in time, seeing only love and unity,” he said.
The project combines art, nature and love, surrounded by a colorful array of botanicals and flora loved by Florida butterflies.
Most locals are familiar with the living mural known as “The Lady on the Wall,” a joint effort between Larence and Kenneth Treister.
This newest project also joins other numerous steel butterfly sculptures Larence has crafted and placed around the city, and it will be lighted at night.
Bud Strang, CEO of Six/Ten LLC, thanked Central Florida Healthcare and Ann Claussen for their help in bringing the project to fruition.
Community partners were numerous, including The Nectary, Heart of Florida Electric, The Potting Bench, Circle P Landscape Materials, Six/Ten LLC, Visual Images, and Concrete by Rodney.
“Public art in a downtown environment, it’s so important,” said Strang, adding there will be more to come. He said that the Winter Haven city commission, mayor, and staff “get it” when it comes to the need for art in the downtown area.
Echoing Strang’s thoughts, Winter Haven City Manager T. Michael Stavres said “There is a great appreciation for public art. Bill’s been doing some awesome stuff, we’ve got a great project that he’s working on us with at the library – this is right in line with that.”
Stavres said the City of Winter Haven is trying to bring back the downtown sculpture competition.
“Anything we can do to beautify property is phenomenal. When you have the private sector that is willing to do that on their own property, and help in that process, it spreads it even farther,” he said.
Zac Marius, director of human resources with Bond Clinic, who also sits on the Cultural Arts Advisory Committee in Winter Haven, and serves as the Show Director at Theatre Winter Haven, said that it is impressive “to see the change downtown of adding art.”
“Winter Haven is attracting a lot of interest and the visual and performing arts are a great part of Winter Haven. The fact we are incorporating art into our downtown landscape shows that Winter Haven is as focused on the arts as it is on commerce. This will help Winter Haven attract more people,” Marius added.