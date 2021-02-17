Florida Department of Transportation staff opted to shift where the proposed Central Polk Parkway will eventually intersect with State Road 60 and shared those proposed plans in a public meeting last week.
The original plan was to intersect near Clear Springs, but state engineers shifted the intersection closer to 91 Mine Road, near Connorsville, to avoid a patch of wetlands.
Connecting to State Road 60 is the second phase of the Central Polk Parkway project. Phase Two costs are estimated to be $173 million. Construction will likely not start until sometime after 2026.
Construction of Phase One is funded and scheduled to start around 2023. Cost is estimated at around $272 million. Phase one extends the Polk Parkway six miles starting from near the county landfill to around Bartow Airport.
Turnpike officials said they studied using county-owned land near Clear Springs, but maintained it would have required a 4,100-foot-bridge over wetlands — which would increase the costs
exponentially. So, they nixed that idea in favor of a less soil-compromised alignment for the road.
The project has been under development since 2018 and will ultimately provide a limited-access, four-lane highway, divided by a grassed median with a walking path or trail running along the east side.
There also will be a diamond overpass at the intersection with U.S. 17, a lengthy bridge spanning wetlands and Peace Creek about half-way through the project, and signals at both the at-grade intersection with S.R. 60 and just to the east at 91 Mine Road.
The selected alignment will result in the loss of three businesses: a convenience store, a restaurant and a borrow pit, as well as seven residences. Most of the homes impacted are close to Highway 17, with the convenience store and restaurant with direct frontage to U.S. 17.
The early turnout at the hearing site at the Stuart Center in Bartow was small, but exact numbers of participants including those who attended virtually was not available at deadline.
Meanwhile, the county's Real Estate Division Director Wade Allen says that even though the county spent some $2 million to buy land for the connector project, he believes the property will ultimately be used by the county.
Allen said the county could use some of the property for access roads to future developments, or potentially for an additional trail system.
“We're hoping to find a use for the land in the future,” he said.
The attendees polled at the hearing were either “just looking” to see where the alignment would go, with one resident interested in the potential noise levels created by higher numbers of trucks using both S.R. 60 and U.S. 17.
“I live on 60, east of the two intersections, and it's already noisy from the trucks,” said Keith Kriner. “This is just going to make it worse.”
“I just want to know how this is going to affect some family property in that area,” said Frank Hebb, adding that his family's holdings are not directly adjacent to the new alignment, but “nearby.”
While the public hearing will finish the project development phase, the Turnpike has already started designing the planned highway, said Tom Presby, a consultant working on the project.
The land acquisition is slated for fiscal year 2023, but there is no money set aside to actually build the highway in the Turnpike's five-year work plan as of yet.