WINTER HAVEN – In November of 2019, the Winter Haven City Commission voted 2-2 on a controversial proposal to build an “aging in place” retirement community in the Country Club Road area.
The split vote was not enough for the request to pass.
Now that two new commissioners have been sworn into office, Mayor Pro Tem Nat Birdsong recently called for another vote on the matter. On Monday night, Feb. 24, the new commission voted 4-1 to reverse its prior decision.
Outback Oasis owner Paul Schultz has purchased around 60 acres of land in the Country Club Road area over the past few years. Following the purchases, the city annexed the property.
Whenever a city in Florida annexes land, a land use designation must be set for the property. Schultz petitioned for the property to have what is called “residential low” land use.
In November, the split vote temporarily killed the controversial planned use development.
Now, with the 4-1 vote Monday night, the way is paved Schultz to resubmit his planned use development paperwork, though a lawyer representing him said that may not happen right away.
The proposed development was the topic of discussion last January, when the longest Winter Haven City Commission meeting of 2019 lasted past midnight as commissioners and residents discussed the investment that includes 400 residential units, some low-rise townhomes, an assisted living facility and a large clubhouse.
At this week’s meeting, eight people spoke in opposition to the proposal, mostly based on the suggestion that assisted living is commercial, not residential, and that the development would not fit in with the surrounding rural homes.