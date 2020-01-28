WINTER HAVEN – Congressman Darren Soto (D-Winter Haven) recently announced that he is one step closer to possibly getting the Florence Villa US Post Office renamed as the Althea Margaret Daily Mills Post Office Building.
Naming the building in her honor would function as a tribute to a woman who has played a significant role in the community’s history.
Althea Margaret Daily Mills and her son, Shahid Muhammad, were living in Winter Haven in 1963, just as Shahid was getting ready to enter high school. On Sept. 3 of that year, Mills filed a legal complaint against the Polk County Board of Public Instruction to petition for equal educational opportunities for her son.
“We wanted our tax dollars to be spent equally, that was the real purpose — not just to integrate the schools,” Muhammad recalled.
Mills filed her litigation in 1963 and, in 1964, the Civil Rights Act was enacted. Then, on March 16, 1965, a court order forced the Polk County Board of Public Instruction to eliminate segregated school zones and allow free choice, giving the district until 1969 to implement the changes. By that time, Muhammad had already graduated from what was known at the time as Jewett High School, which served the Winter Haven area’s black students before integration.
Shahid Mohammad recalls his mother, who died in 2008, as being straightforward.
“She was a caring person, a compassionate person,” Muhammad said. “She did not go into pomp and glitter, she just really believed in doing the right things for the right reasons.”
In addition to fighting for equality in schools, Mills played a role in desegregating the United States Post Office at 1401 1st Street North in Winter Haven.
She was later promoted to manage that post office before retiring. Her son said that she was adamant about her beliefs.
“A very good mother,” Muhammad said. “She never went to college. She read a lot. Did what normal people do for $35 per week but we never went without.”
Nowadays it's fairly common to see Shahid Muhammad riding around on a Six/Ten golf cart through the streets of downtown Winter Haven, performing maintenance responsibilities for the developer’s several downtown properties.
Soto described Althea Margaret Daily Mills as a hero “who fought to make sure every child has access to equal schools,” during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Breakfast and Commemorative Program in Lake Wales at the James P Austin III Community Center on Jan. 20.
The resolution to rename the post office was introduced to the U.S. House of Representatives last May. The resolution made it through the House Committee on Oversight and Reform around a month ago.
Soto said the resolution could come up for a vote on the House floor sometime after the election.
The resolution currently has support from 26 other members of the U.S. House, representing both parties in Florida.
Members of Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church and others helped to initiate the process of seeking Congressional help to petition for the change.