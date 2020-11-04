Seniors have been harder hit by COVID-19 than any other age group, and it is not even close. Across the country, lawmakers, and public health officials must do everything they can to help this population, and this starts with learning the right lessons.
A surprising lesson so far has been the need for liability protections for local clinics, healthcare service providers, and nursing homes. As an advocate for seniors, the threat of COVID-19-related lawsuits targeting these facilities is real, and often comes without any proof and in spite of caregivers doing all they can to protect and treat Florida’s elderly population. Everyone knows businesses are struggling to stay afloat right now, and healthcare facilities and nursing homes are no exception. If these businesses are forced into expensive settlements or lawsuits, they might be forced to layoff qualified care providers or shut down altogether. We cannot allow the only people qualified to help seniors to be put under by shameless lawsuits.
All businesses need protection, and this must start with those that are helping Florida’s seniors survive this crisis.