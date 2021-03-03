On Feb. 22, Winter Haven City Commission members authorized the creation of the Public Safety Community Advisory Committee (PSCAC).
“The PSCAC is intended to provide the Department with feed-back from the greater community concerning law enforcement, fire/EMS and other public safety issues, and to serve as a sounding board for Department initiatives, policies and programs aimed at improving the quality of life for the citizens of Winter Haven,” Public Safety Director Charlie Bird said.
Those interested can apply through the city. Applicants who pass a criminal background check will be forwarded to the selection process.
The PSCAC will be comprised of nine voting members and two non-voting, alternate members.
As planned, each city commissioner, the city manager and Bird will initially appoint one candidate each from an application pool. The final two voting regular members and two non-voting alternate members would be selected by a majority vote of the seven appointed members from among the remaining eligible applicants.
Meetings will take place at least quarterly and will be open to the public.
Applicants must live within city limits, be of good standing in the community, submit and pass a background check and complete at least one Winter Haven Police Department ride-along.