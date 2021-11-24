The city of Winter Haven Public Safety Citizens Advisory Committee will hold its first official full meeting on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. in the Public Safety Conference Room, in the Florida Citrus Building, 500 Third St. NW, Winter Haven, Florida.
The Public Safety Citizens Advisory Committee was established by a resolution was adopted by the City Commission on Feb. 22, 2021.
At the meeting, the committee will select a chairperson. Should the committee choose, a co-chair will be selected. Police Chief David Brannan will give an overview of policies and procedures for public safety and the full scope of the committee moving forward. The committee will select future dates of the quarterly meetings.
The mission of the committee is to work in partnership with the Public Safety Department and act in an advisory capacity by bringing feedback from the community concerning public safety issues and law enforcement needs and actions, while facilitating the flow of ideas relative to police services for the continued improvement of the quality of life for the citizens of Winter Haven.
Through the mission, the committee will:
1. Work to strengthen and ensure the application of equal protection under the law throughout the community.
2. Serve as a committee to review and discuss closed internal investigations for discussion purposes with regards to what processes, policies or training may be considered in preventing the occurrence of future activities.
3. Increase involvement and build community understanding and support for the department.
4. Provide insight to the Department of the needs in the community
The committee consists of nine members and two alternates who are residents of the city of Winter Haven.
This committee will meet quarterly (dates to be determined at the Dec. 2, meeting) in the Public Safety Conference Room.
For more detailed information on the committee, contact Jamie Brown, public information officer for Public Safety, at 863-291-6178 or jbrown@mywinterhaven.com.