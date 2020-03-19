Publix officials announced Thursday that the Polk-based supermarket company is designating Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, from 7 – 8 a.m., as “senior shopping hours” intended only for customers age 65-and-over.
The change in hours will begin Tuesday, March 24, and continue until further notice.
Per the release, the Publix Pharmacy will also open at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to serve the senior shoppers.
“According to the (Center for Disease Control), individuals over the age of 65 are at increased risk of complications from the coronavirus,” read the statement. “Publix is offering these expanded hours to better support our elder community.”
Publix already had announced updated operation hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to give staff at each store more time to “conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on shelves.”
For more information, visit publix.com.