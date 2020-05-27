How’s it going, friends?

This week’s recipe is simple, customizable and guaranteed to fill your home with the most delicious aroma.

Did anyone else grow up on trail mix? I joke that granola is the grown-up version. My Maple Cinnamon Granola is the ultimate sweet-and-salty snack that has the power to curb your cravings.

I’ve found that store-bought granolas can be overpriced for such small amounts. Also, they’re often full of added sugars, processed ingredients and low-quality oils. This granola is easy-to-make on a Sunday morning.

The recipe is also very easy to customize for you and yours. Do you prefer walnuts or pecans over almonds? Switch it up! Just use my measurements to keep the texture on point.

Munch on it after it cools and then store it in an airtight container to keep it fresh. I absolutely love sprinkling this granola over yogurt with nut butter or sprinkled on top of a healthy smoothie bowl. Tip: if you like big chunks of granola, use your fingers to really press and pack it in. After cooling, it will be able to stay in bigger chunks instead of completely crumbling.

I N G R E D I E N T S

4 cups oats

1 cup raw almonds, chopped

1/2 cup unsalted pepitas

1/4 cup chia seeds

1/2 cup unrefined coconut oil

3/4 cup maple syrup

1 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla extract

R E C I P E

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Line a rimmed cookie sheet with parchment paper. Mix all dry ingredients in a large bowl. Add in melted coconut oil, maple syrup, and vanilla extract. Stir it all cup and press it evenly into the cookie sheet. Bake for 35 minutes and let it rest for an additional 45 before breaking. ENJOY!

—

Please feel free to reach out to me and let me know what you think! If you’re active on social media, tag me in your food posts @_baileysophia so I can see your creations. Have a request of something you’ve been craving? Let me know — it just might influence next week’s column.