How’s everyone doing?

Maybe you’re feeling as crazy as I am. For some reason, the longer I’ve been stuck in the house, the more sweet treats I start dreaming about. Usually, I go against the grain and bake/cook things that aren’t necessarily the most talked about in other households.

This recipe I’m sharing today is the complete opposite!

People have been joking that everyone has taken up baking banana bread during the quarantine. According to Google Trends, “Banana bread recipe” takes the No. 1 spot of the top-10 recipes Googled since March 1.

I had to join in on the fun! I bake this banana bread probably too regularly — but hey, it’s just the perfect way to use up old, spotty bananas. Don’t let any go to waste and bake up this recipe with me.

I N G R E D I E N T S

1 cup mashed overripe bananas

1 cup brown sugar

1 stick unsalted butter (room temp)

2 cups flour (gluten free cup for cup works!)

3/4 cup chocolate chips

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp salt

R E C I P E

Preheat oven to 350. Cream butter and sugar with a mixer for 2-4 minutes. Add in egg, vanilla, and mashed banana. Slowly pour in the dry ingredients, besides the chocolate chips, until fully incorporated. Throw in chocolate chips and use a spatula to mix. Oil a 9x5 loaf pan and pour the batter in. Bake for 50 minutes (check to see if it's baked throughout with a toothpick) and cool for 20 minutes. Enjoy!

—

Please feel free to reach out to me and let me know what you think! If you’re active on social media, tag me in your food posts @_baileysophia so I can see your creations.

Have a request of something you’ve been craving? Let me know — it just might influence next week’s column.