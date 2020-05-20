Have you ever had picadillo? Picadillo translates to a meat “hash.” It is very common in Latin American countries and the neatest part is that each country has its own variation.
I recently began doing a weekly live cooking show on my Instagram (@_baileysophia) where I challenge myself to cook a meal from a different culture. This week’s theme was Cuba.
Cuba is a small country that has such a rich culture. I may be biased, because my great-grandfather was from there. He was born and raised in Santiago de Cuba, where Bacardi comes from. So, I was determined to manipulate the flavors in this dish until it tasted completely authentic to me.
The Cuban version of Picadillo is a tomato-based, ground beef dish that begins with a sofrito. Sofrito is a combination of tomato with spices, garlic, onion and peppers. After that, you add in vinegar, raisins, potatoes and green olives to it. The combination may sound wild, but trust me — Cubans have this balance of flavors thing figured out.
I served the dish over white rice and I encourage it. Please reach out if you love it, too!
I N G R E D I E N T S
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 2 tbs. vegetable oil
- 1 medium white onion
- 1 large potato
- 3 garlic cloves
- 1 medium pepper (green or red)
- 2 tbs. cup seedless raisins
- 1/4 cup green olives
- 1 cup tomato sauce
- 2 tbs. white vinegar
- 1/2 tsp oregano
- 1/2 tsp. cumin
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 tsp. salt
- black pepper to taste
R E C I P E
- In a large pan on medium-high, heat 1 tbs. oil and cook onion and pepper until tender (about 5-7 minutes).
- Add in minced garlic, spices, salt/pepper, and tomato sauce. Stir.
- Once fragrant, add in the ground beef and cook until browned.
- In a separate pan, heat the other tbs. of oil on medium-high to crisp up your cubed potatoes (about 7-10 minutes). Stir/flip them consistently so they don’t burn.
- Add the potatoes, green olives, raisins, and vinegar to the pan, stir, and let the flavors come together for 15 minutes on medium-low.
- Serve over white rice.
- ENJOY!
Please feel free to reach out to me and let me know what you think! If you’re active on social media, tag me in your food posts @_baileysophia so I can see your creations.
Have a request of something you’ve been craving? Let me know — it just might influence next week’s column.