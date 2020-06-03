Quarantine Kitchen Chronicles: Shrimp + Grits + Brussel Sprouts

As we all ease out of quarantine and back into the real world, just remember that you can still create impressive meals in the comfort of your own home.

This week’s recipe is one that I created within the last week. I set myself on a quest to make something delicious with unsweetened almond/coconut milk creamer that would normally call for a heavy cream. This dish was nothing short of an incredible surprise!

I started out by grabbing the creamer, which you can find near the other coffee creamers. Then I got home and realized I had both a bag of grits in my pantry and a whole bunch of Florida shrimp in my freezer. That’s where the project began.

Marinating shrimp is always a stellar idea in my mind. To give them the most flavor, marinating with spices for a while is necessary. The longer, the better.

In the meantime, I made the grits and ended up adding in sharp cheddar to give them that Southern charm. Then, I threw some brussel sprouts in the oven for a bit. Dousing them with honey mustard allowed them to caramelize just a bit. Bacon added in a salty bite to play well with the smokiness of the paprika.

Altogether, I thought the seemingly random, yet carefully selected flavors and textures in this recipe complemented each other well. It was the classic comfort meal with a twist — and, believe it or not, the heavy cream/whole milk weren’t missed a bit!

I N G R E D I E N T S

Shrimp

1/2 lb. shrimp

1 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 tbs garlic powder

1 tbs avocado or olive oil

1/4 tsp herbamare

sprinkle of black pepper

4 pieces bacon, chopped

1/2 white onion

Grits

1/2 cup grits

1/2 cup Nutpod Original Creamer

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 1/2 cups chicken broth

1/2 shredded sharp cheddar

1 tbs unsalted butter

black pepper

Brussels Sprouts

1 bag brussel sprouts, halved

1 tsp olive oil

1 tbs honey

1/2 tbs yellow mustard

R E C I P E

Brussel Sprouts

Preheat your oven to 400 Toss your brussels in olive oil and bake for 15 minutes Take them out of the oven and drizzle on honey and yellow mustard mixture. Mix. Put them back in the oven for an additional 15-20 minutes

Grits

Add creamer, milk, and broth to a saucepan on high Once boiling, add in your grits and reduce the heat to low for 15 minutes (stirring continuously so they don’t burn) Add in your cheese, black pepper and butter

Shrimp

In a large bowl add peeled and deveined shrimp, oil, paprika, garlic, salt, and pepper to marinate for 20-plus minutes After marinating, start your chopped onion and bacon in a skillet at medium-high (5-7 minutes) Pour in the shrimp and marinade to cook for another 4-5 minutes

ENJOY!

—

Please feel free to reach out to me and let me know what you think!