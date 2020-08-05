This is in response to the letter from Mr. Gow Fields (Letter to the Editor, July 29 edition).
I want to respond to one portion of the letter. With teacher's having to provide essential items out of their own pockets for classroom needs, why is the school board paying anyone "over $500,000 of total compensation" for a superintendent.
That is over half a million dollars, folks.
I recall reading in the Sun sometime ago about the pay raise for teachers. It was paltry, especially when compared to a package worth $500,000 for a superintendent. I am not interested in the "unbecoming behavior" referred to in Mr. Fields' letter. I am more interested in the school board evaluation of how to hire, retain, and more fairly compensate teachers.
These are the very important front line workers in the education of children. Children who will be called upon at some time in their lives to think, lead, and make good choices and decisions.
I hope that the school board evaluates what number they will use to attract leadership in the future.
Yes, effective leaders are important, but if there is no one following, what exactly will they be leading and at what cost?