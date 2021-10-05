Although Kim Scheffler didn’t have children of her own, she said God blessed her with a multitude of children to help, love and care for through CARS Racin’ For A Dream.
CARS Racin’ For A Dream is a not-for-profit organization she established – and currently serves as the executive director - that helps local kids facing debilitating and/or terminal illnesses. Since 2015, with the assistance of area individuals and businesses, Scheffler has helped countless children earning her a place in the Auburndale High School Hall of Fame.
“I might have lots of trophies and awards from my years of racing but what makes me smile the most are the notebooks filled with every letter, card, drawing or picture a kid ever gave me. Hearing how I made a difference in a child's life. Going to schools with my race truck or speaking at colleges about what I have learned from racing, … these are great memories,” she said.
According to the program from the evening, Scheffler was inducted into the Hall of Fame, “Through her career, she realized that she could use her platform as a way to help others and began speaking to various organizations about diversity, dedication and determination. She continued helping communities by visiting hospitals and speaking at conferences.”
The ceremony was held recently at the school where Scheffler graduated from in 1986.
Scheffler moved to the area from Michigan with her family at the end of her junior year of high school. As a senior, she excelled becoming a member of the basketball and volleyball teams. She was also a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Science Club and graduated with honors.
She said basketball became her life while attending Florida Southern College on a basketball scholarship. Then, a few years after college, she got a call from the then-athletic director offering her a position as the girls’ volleyball and basketball coach. It was then that she began to realize she could possibly make a difference in the lives of young people.
“I was so excited (about playing sports) and I remember her (Scheffler) encouragement for us to keep our grades up so we could play because sports are a privilege. Coach Kim made me want to do my very best in school and on the court,” wrote Trish Chislett, Auburndale High School Class of 1998 and the person who nominated Scheffler for the Hall of Fame.
Chislett said that Scheffler helped her in endless ways like giving her rides to practice and games, making sure she had food, took her to open her first checking account, helped with school projects and found a way to have dental work completed.
“She was the mother I didn’t have,” Chislett said.
As a child and teenager, Scheffler wasn’t entirely a tomboy or a princess but a bit of both.
“My father taught me I could play hard, get dirty and, no matter what I was doing, to give it my best. My mother made sure that I knew I was a lady and that I would act as one. So, one year, I was spending a week at a Hoosier Gold Star basketball camp doing nothing but eating, sleeping, and sweating basketball. Nothing to it but what was unusual is I spent every night practicing my walk, turns and to hold my shoulders back because the following week my parents were driving me to try out for Miss Teen Michigan,” said the Auburndale resident.
She drove tractors, plow trucks and a go-kart pretty much as soon as she could walk. “I could only reach the pedals by putting my 1-year-old sister behind me (to prop me up),” she said. “So, being the only female at Auburndale High school who rode a motorcycle to school was no big deal to me.”
Since CARS Racin’ For A Dream began in 2015, 15 children have been helped.
“When a child is hurt or facing a serious to terminal illness, we step in and try to restore smiles. The money we raise helps with medical bills, unexpected medical expenses, basically anything that can help the journey of a child.”
Being selected for the Hall of Fame is addition to the long list of awards she’s earned over the years: The Ledger Driver of the Year in 1998, Auburndale Speedway Most Popular Driver in 1997, the Speedway Point Champion also in 1997 and the Speedway Rookie of the Year in 1996. She was also selected as the North American Racing Humanitarian Award in 1997 and a winner of the Eckerd 100 Salute to Women in 1999.
For more information about CARS Racin For a Dream, visit www.carsracinforadream.com.