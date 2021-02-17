The City of Winter Haven closed on a $300,000 real estate deal with the owners of WSIR AM 1490 on Feb. 1.
City Attorney John Murphy said that the radio station staff will remain on site through March.
A radio signal from AM 1490 has been broadcast in Winter Haven since May 29, 1947. The station owner has yet to publicly announce what will happen to the station afterward.
In June, the City of Winter Haven is paying to have the radio tower removed.
City staff wanted to purchase the property for two reasons.
First, there is a stormwater pipe on the property that has disintegrated. Staff want to cap the pipe off and divert more water into Lake Howard Nature Park, where it can be filtered before it reaches Lake Howard.
The second reason why city staff wanted to purchase the property is to expand Lake Howard Nature Park at an unknown point in the future.