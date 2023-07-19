RainDance hits the Winter Haven skyline

Like a butterfly bursting from its protective cocoon to fulfill its global purpose, the newly built RainDance Apartments now graces the downtown with its very hip, modern presence of 105 apartments.
Scott Kelley, FSP Architect with Fusco, Shaffer & Pappas - a Michigan developer who partnered with Six/Ten LLC and DEVMAR Development to make the dream come true for downtown Winter Haven, says the goal is to make downtown living available and accessible.
They joined forces in 2019 to begin the process.
“It was definitely a target of Six/Ten to be able to provide additional market rate apartments,” Kelley said. “We are both very big believers in filling downtown communities with market rate projects that can benefit the community and downtown business.”
With all the people moving into central Florida, he said, “this is definitely an area they want to expand.”
Kelley notes that DEVMAR and Six/Ten wanted a “project that would stand out.”
Something along the lines of south Florida post-modern motif.
“A lot of the buildings down in South Florida are more white,” Kelley notes. Clean lines of architecture follow.
“That is the edict that we followed as we went through the design to give it a true kind of modern feel and not rely on older styles of architecture,” he says.
Materials also needed to be waterproof, airtight, able to weather Florida’s many storms and hurricanes.
Kelley says it is “all masonry.”
No wood is used in the building’s exterior, so as to help the longevity of the building.
“You get a better building that will last longer,” he says.
Bending the design to a more modern motif with modern stucco and accents helped created the look they desired.
“We are very pleased with how the RainDance project has finished out,” said Six/Ten LLC CEO Bud Strang. “It’s leasing up quickly and has already had a positive impact on the downtown businesses. We had a great team on RainDance. It was a very collaborative project with our development partners DEVMAR Development and Silver Properties, along with the design and construction professionals at Fusco, Shaffer & Pappas, CarterKaye Engineering and Kast Construction. We are very pleased with the end product.”
Downtown living, art, lifestyle, accessibility, all were RainDance buzz words as the project got underway.
“We are very happy to have delivered RainDance, the first major residential community / component in downtown Winter Haven to meet the growing demand to live here,” said Mark DeMaria, CEO of DEVMAR Development. “RainDance was uniquely designed to satisfy the tastes of people desiring a boutique urban living experience with all the amenities, and experiences downtown Winter Haven has to offer.”
When laying out a project, developers aim to see how the communities, environments and activities going on support the new building.
And as for code, Kelley notes, Florida’s building code is quite sturdy.
“Florida is very good at updating building code every three years,” Kelley says. Everything from fire to hurricane is addressed by the code.
Many times, developers who are looking to renovate an antiquated structure run into code issues.
“It is definitely easier to manage a new structure,” Kelley adds.
Starting fresh, building the walls, the windows, the framing, to the new code is easier.
“Florida building code is very robust – it has to be because of all the hurricanes,” Kelley said.
Other buildings in other counties have held up well to storms like Hurricane Ian.
Location, location, location. Kelley admits “Downtown living is a cool thing.”
“It provides a lot of choices for its residents,” he says. “I think residents like the ability to be able to walk to places - whether to a restaurant, or the bodega next door, or the movie theatre, or art gallery.”
There is the convenience, he says, of not having to get into your car and drive 15 minutes to the local hardware store. Then there are people who have pets, and this adds another way to walk their dog, or visit the K9 Courtyard downtown.
“You can spike those opportunities and locations,” he says. It’s all about things like a weekly Farmers Market or community festivals that become a selling point.
What’s the process?
Kelley says that designers have to be able to present the vision to the community and get them excited. He admits that working with the city of Winter Haven was a pleasant experience.
“They were always there to help,” he says, “It was definitely a team environment, which is good … you don’t always get that.”
After the community presentations and permit gathering, the project takes 18-20 months to build.
Kelley is pleased with how quickly RainDance is filling with occupants. “It is renting up at a phenomenal rate from when it started in April,” he says.
What does he love most about such projects?
“Seeing the residents’ reaction to their newly built environment,” he says. “The biggest part of architecture is how the architecture can affect the community and affect the individual every day. That is what makes our jobs so pleasing and gratifying … just that we are ecstatic to be able to provide a development that is being well received and is going to be part of the fabric of Winter Haven for the next century.”
Adam Biggers, the Marketing/PR Director for Fusco, Shaffer & Pappas, Inc., Architects and Planners, agrees.
“We are excited it is finished, and it looks great,” he says.
City of Winter Haven Planning Manager Sean Byers spoke highly of the project’s benefit.
“The addition of new residential apartments downtown supports long-standing goals of creating a more vibrant downtown where activity continues beyond 5 o’clock. Having individuals living downtown promotes this. It also allows more opportunities for residents to live, work, and play in close proximity without necessarily needing a car,” Byers said.
“Winter Haven has had a long history of varying types of architecture. RainDance continues this trend with a fresh, modern look, while at the same time, is of such a scale, it easily fits in with the surrounding downtown buildings. The design team has been good to work with in getting the right type of building at this location. It truly has been a collaborative partnership.”