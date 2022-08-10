School starts this week, and the Polk County Public Schools has added an extra security measure to help protect their middle and high school students: random searches of students for weapons and other dangerous items prohibited in the PCPS Code of Conduct.
“We must deploy every reasonable option to ensure our campuses are safe, and random screenings are a common deterrent used by other school districts,” said Superintendent Frederick Heid, in a PCPS media release issued last week.
The district worked closely with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office over the summer to train the district’s administrative staff and to make sure that all schools have the resources in place to conduct the searches.
Since screenings will be done randomly, schools will vary the screening location on campus, the time when the screening takes place and the frequency of a screening.
“For instance, a school might select every fifth student who enters the main building upon arrival in the morning,” Heid said, in the media release.
School and district staff will conduct the screenings and although law enforcement will not conduct the screenings, they will be present if dangerous or illegal items are found.
A metal detector wand will be used during the screening, and bags and purses are subject to screening as well.
After parents pummeled the district office Facebook post explaining the new security searches with inquiries as to physical contact during the search, the district responded on their Facebook page post that noted “Students who are selected will be asked to empty their pockets and give their backpack, purse, etc. to be searched. Staff will then use electronic wands to screen students; it will not involve physical contact.”
Meanwhile, parents left many comments on the post. Some asked for metal detectors in all schools, to which the district answered that it was at this time cost prohibitive. Other parents were concerned about their child being targeted for a search. A few parents mentioned that they were uncomfortable with a man waving a wand around their female child’s body. Others questioned the constitutionality of the searches and were told by other school parents that such searches have been in the district’s code of conduct for years.
Students’ families will be notified via an automated telephone call after a random screening is conducted on campus.
As part of the new measurer, students cannot refuse to be screened and if they do, they may be subject to disciplinary action.
“We are also taking another important step to stop students from making threats of violence against classmates, teachers, staff or schools in general,” Heid said.
“We will be using stricter penalties to deter students from making careless threats that create unnecessary fear and anxiety, as well as waste the time of our school staff and law enforcement officers,” Heid added.
Students who make such threats – whether verbal, written or posted on social media, will face stricter disciplinary action.
“Threats will immediately lead to suspension, and students could also face expulsion from school and placement in an alternative education program,” Heid said.
Every incident will be investigated and PCPS will work closely with law enforcement. Investigations may lead to criminal charges.
“We must take every threat seriously – it doesn’t matter if a student is joking or simply making an outburst,” Heid said. “Please speak with your children and reinforce that this type of behavior is unacceptable and carries serious consequences.”
Additional safety measures that already were in place include security cameras on all school campuses, campuses that are secured daily to prevent trespassers, security systems at all schools restrict access to the campuses, and schools have one or more armed and extensively trained school resource officers or school safety guardians. The armed officers have traditionally been law enforcement officers, and school safety guardians are district employees trained by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
All schools have lockdown alert systems, and all school and district staff participate in a variety of scenario-based trainings every year for tornado, fire, evacuation, lockdown or acts of violence.
Every year, school staff and students also participate in safety drills, so they are aware of what to do in case of an emergency.
“While we have great systems and training in place, we must always look for opportunities to improve,” Heid said.
The PCPS District partnered with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to create the district’s guardian program. All guardians are trained by the PCSO, according to PCPS media specialist Kyle Kennedy.