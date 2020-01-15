Last week the Florida High School Athletic Association released its first set of boys basketball playoff rankings.
Those results make the upcoming Bartow-Winter Haven tilt all the more interesting. They also reinforced the recent achievements of Auburndale High’s varsity team, which entered this week having won seven of its last eight games.
The spotlight will be on Winter Haven High this Friday, Jan. 17, when the Blue Devils host Bartow in a matchup of two of the state’s premier Class 6A teams.
Bartow’s 19.652 power rating not only topped the Class 6A-District 6 field when the FHSAA unveiled its initial playoff rankings on Jan. 7, but the Yellow Jackets also ranked first in 6A-Region 2 and second in the entire Class 6A classification trailing only Tarpon Springs East Lake (20.668). Meanwhile, Winter Haven (15.068) was second in the district and region, as well as fifth overall in Class 6A.
Bartow, which held the No. 2 ranking in the latest Florida Association of Basketball Coaches/Source Hoops Class 6A state poll behind South Miami, improved to 14-1 following wins last week over Lakeland (74-68 as Joshua Simons cleared 14 rebounds and paced three players in double figures with 22 points) and George Jenkins (76-64).
The Yellow Jackets were scheduled to play Liberty (Jan. 14) and Lake Howell (Jan. 15) this week in advance of the Winter Haven contest. They will also compete at the 14th Annual Wally Keller Classic in Punta Gorda, where the opponent will be Venice High for a 6 p.m. tipoff Saturday.
Winter Haven sported a 14-3 mark after 17 games, although the Blue Devils had a five-game win streak end with a 69-67 loss to the Seminole Warhawks at last Saturday’s Clearwater Shootout. On Jan. 10, Winter Haven defeated host Poinciana 61-46 as Rolijah Hardy (12 points) and Malachi Howard (10 points) paced a balanced scoring effort, while teammates Marquise Rue and Tyler Williams combined for 18 points and 11 rebounds.
The Blue Devils, who opened this week with a visit to Lakeland High on Jan. 14, are also slated to play Jan. 21 against once-beaten Santa Fe Catholic, which boasted the FHSAA’s top power rating at 23.510.
As for Auburndale, head coach Eric Robinson’s team earned its 12th win of the season with last Saturday’s 63-31 decision over Bishop Moore. The Bloodhounds’ initial 13.344 power rating left them first in both Class 5A-District 7 and 5A-Region 2 and seventh overall in Class 5A.
Auburndale, which shared 10th place with Boyd Anderson High in the FABC/Source Hoops Class 5A state poll, rebounded to go 7-1 after double-digit setbacks to Santa Fe Catholic and Winter Haven in mid-December and that included last Friday’s 77-62 victory over McKeel Academy.
The Bloodhounds opened this week at home against district counterpart Lake Wales on Jan. 14. Incidentally, Auburndale heads to Bartow on Jan. 21 and represents Winter Haven’s Senior Night opponent on Jan. 31.