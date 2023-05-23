Reaching new heights, WH Airport director leaves for new opportunity

Alex Vacha, the now former Winter Haven Airport director, has left his position with the City of Winter Haven for a new opportunity located in his home base, Tampa, where his wife and 2-year-old daughter live.
Vacha, who served as Lake Wales’ Airport director before coming to Winter Haven, says he took a position as senior aviation planner for Infrastructure Consulting and Engineering in Tampa.
He has, for the last five years, been commuting from Tampa to his job in Winter Haven, time that he admits was not wasted, calling it his “warm-up” on the way to work and “cool-down” on the way home.
The job is similar to what he was doing as Winter Haven Airport director, he says.
The consulting firms help airports and cities as they build out and create new taxiways and airport aprons, master plans, security and emergency procedures.
He calls it a “new role at a higher level.”
Admitting it was a difficult phone call to make to Winter Haven City Manager T. Michael Stavres, to let him know he would be leaving. Vacha gave the city three weeks’ notice and spent last week cross training the two interim airport managers (both of whom are experienced at managing an airport) so the city would be in good hands.
Vacha said that throughout the 3 weeks, it has been “tough to say goodbye” to a few hundred connections – airport tenants, city staff, FAA, FDOT and many others.
“It wasn’t an easy decision,” he says. “It was a career opportunity for me that I couldn’t pass up.”
Vacha’s salary, prior to his departure, was roughly $98,000.
At Monday night’s Winter Haven City Commission meeting, City Manager Stavres said the city contracted with Hanson Professional Services, Inc. as Hanson has five former airport managers on staff with over 100 years of combined airport management.
Hanson will provide the interim airport management staff to help the city until the city hires a new airport manager.
Hanson staff will provide coverage from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or as specified by the City staff, according to a memo from Vacha to the city manager.
Total cost of professional services provided by Hanson is $110,360, invoiced by the hour and actual expenses, monthly.
The city can cancel the service at any time and for any reason, notes Vacha’s memo.
To pay for the consultant, the city will use the Professional Services and Travel Non-Local accounts in the FY/2022/2023 budget. At the end of the year, the Finance Department will issue a budget amendment, from the General Fund, to cover any additional costs.
Vacha says the Winter Haven Airport is well on its way. “The city of Winter Haven has such an amazing team,” he says, noting that between the recent high school aviation ribbon cutting and the new digital air traffic towers at Winter Haven, “there’s a lot of really good things happening out there.”
Advice for Winter Haven Airport’s future?
“I would say keep up the momentum. Capitalize on any available opportunities. I feel like we gained traction and momentum at the airport. Winter Haven is going to thrive.”