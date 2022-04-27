Some residents expressed opposition to the $14 million Winter Haven Recreational & Cultural Center Improvement Project during a community input meeting on April 5, citing a desire not to tear down one of the baseball fields.
Winter Haven city commissioners instructed staff to try and educate the public more about the project to build consensus. The meetings will be on May 12 and on May 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Winter Haven Recreational & Cultural Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard NE.
In 2019, commissioners authorized staff to hire Straughn Trout Architects to complete a feasibility and spatial analysis study, with an initial $1.5 million budget to renovate the building.
In 2020, commissioners increased the project budget to $5.2 million based on said study.
On Oct. 11, 2021, Winter Haven City Manager Mike Herr recommended to city commission members that the 40-year-old building be torn down and rebuilt using a portion of the sale of $23.5 million in municipal bond sales to finance the cost. Commissioners then increased the project budget to $9.88 million.
This year staff recommended the project budget be increased to $14.12 million “to account for opportunity to build everything new and address current fluctuations in construction industry costs.”
Inflation is causing added construction costs according to multiple city and county staff who have discussed the subject in public meetings.
The current building is around 20,000 square feet in size. The proposed new building will be around 38,000 square feet and will include the following: a new pool, splash pad, playground, two gyms instead of one, and upgrades to the library, among other improvements.
On April 5, Herr said the city could lose money by stalling the proposed plan because contracts are already in place.
“It's serious money that we are talking about and we need to back our city manager,” Mayor Brad Dantzler said.
Winter Haven City Commissioner Brian Yates suggested staff make additional efforts to keep residents informed about the plan.