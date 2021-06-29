The Winter Haven Recreational and Cultural Center pool is now open from 1 to 5 p.m. through Labor Day.
City lifeguards are offering free swim lessons at the Winter Haven Recreational & Cultural Center. For more information, call at 863-268-6766.
Outside of the pool, the All 4 Teens program provides youth ages 13-17 a fun, safe place to engage in positive social interaction. The youth events take place every Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. through July 30 at the Winter Haven Recreational Center on Martin Luther King Boulevard.
July 2 is Movie and Pizza Night. July 9 is Angels of Destiny Night. July 16 is Basketball / Open Gym Night. July 23 is Trivia / Games Night. July 30 is the End of Summer Pool Party.