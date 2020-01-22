WINTER HAVEN – Recently elected Winter Haven City Commissioners Nathaniel J. Birdsong, Jr., Brian Yates and L. Tracy Mercer were sworn into office Jan. 13.
Mercer was the first to be sworn in, followed by Birdsong and Yates. Mercer and Yates are newcomers to the commission, while Birdsong was reelected.
In addition, former commissioner William Twyford was honored for his four years of service to the city.
“(Twyford) stuck to his guns and did what he thought was right, and for that we owe him respect and gratitude,” Mayor Brad Dantzler said.
Twyford took the opportunity to say a few words after receiving a plaque from city staff.
“It's been tough at times, but overall I think we are headed in the right direction,” Twyford said. “I just hope that I left the city a better place to live.”
Pete Chichetto, who retired from the commission, was not in attendance and his plaque will be delivered by mail.
Dantzler and Birdsong were then reelected within the commission to retain their roles of mayor and mayor pro tem, respectively, and sworn in accordingly. The “Mayor's Bling” was taken out of storage for the night to be worn by Dantzler during the meeting.
Mercer and Yates also had their first vote as commissioners that night, with Dantzler advising them that it concerned a much larger sum of money than the first vote he took on the commission.
“My first vote was for $15,000, when we bought a stink machine to hide the smell coming out our sewer plant,” Dantzler recalled. “Your first vote is getting ready to be $700,000.”
The $700,000 Dantlzer referred to were funds city staff had previously set aside to move city hall from its current location to Nora Mayo Hall. Instead, the money will now be used to pay for upgrading the area around the Rowdy Gaines Pool at the AdventHealth Fieldhouse.
The change in direction came after the commission was advised last year that a move to Nora Mayo Hall would cost significantly more than the $1.5 million that was initially budgeted for the project. Plans to move city hall have since been put on hold.
In addition to improving the pool restrooms, a lift chair will be built at the pool, continuing efforts to make the AdventHealth Fieldhouse and the surrounding complex more ADA accessible for disabled residents.
The exterior area around the pool will also be improved in the coming months.
The Theatre Winter Haven “Black Box” theater may be the last project done at the AdventHealth Fieldhouse. That work is scheduled to be completed around December 2020.