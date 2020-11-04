As we make our transition to the Thanksgiving Holiday, we can be assured there is a new normal. The holidays ahead will be redefined in the wake of the Coronavirus. Wearing a face-mask, hand-sanitizing, social distancing and following the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines to protect ourselves from COVID-19 is vital for when we gather and how we celebrate with family and friends.
Unfortunately, there have been over 8 million coronavirus cases reported, with 220,281 deaths due to the virus and counting. For those people that have not been directly impacted by COVID-19, there is an opportunity to give God a resounding Thanksgiving. Being alive in this moment is reason enough to thank God for seeing another day, month, and year. Celebrating birthdays, paying bills and working day-to-day gives a whole new meaning for Thanksgiving this year.
We have a special moment this year for Thanksgiving. The levels of intensity in our daily lives right now brings us all together. We are united in fighting a silent killer, COVID-19. We can also be united in giving thanks. We really have to work together to bring positive change this holiday season.