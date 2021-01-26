Florida High School Athletic Association regional meets involving area schools are scheduled for this week: Class 3A-3 (Jan. 30 at St. Cloud High), Class 2A-3 (Jan. 28 at River Ridge High) and Class 1A-4 (Jan. 30 at Lemon Bay High).
The top lifter in each weight class — as well as those from a pool of at-large competitors — advances to the state championships. St. Cloud and Live Oak Suwannee high schools will co-host the 2021 state finals, with Suwannee serving as the location for Class 1A (Feb. 12) and Class 2A (Feb. 13) and St. Cloud representing the Class 3A site (Feb. 13).
District qualifying meets were held last week with the top six individuals in each weight class advancing to regionals.
Lake Wales celebrated six district titles (and 18 total qualifiers) following the Class 2A-District 12 meet at Harmony High. The Highlanders’ district champions included Faith Garza in the 169-pound class (190 bench press, 165 clean and jerk) and Lexi Thomas at 183 pounds (175 bench press, 170 clean and jerk).
Auburndale’s seven regional qualifiers included district champions De’Asia Abrams in the 199-pound class (320 total weight) and Emily Hart at 119 (320 total weight). Lake Region’s Isabel Pita was also a regional qualifier in the 119 class.
Host Frostproof (17 qualifiers, six first-place finishes) and Fort Meade combined for 26 regional qualifiers and eight district champs at the Class 1A-District 13 meet, while Haines City qualified 10 competitors from the Class 3A-District 9 event at St. Cloud.