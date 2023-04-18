Registration is open for Brandon Giles Skills Camp

Polk State College - Young boys and girls will have the opportunity to sharpen their basketball skills, work with Polk State Basketball coaches and players, and make new friends this summer as the annual Brandon Giles Skills Camp returns, the college reported, in a media announcement this week.
This year's camp takes place daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from July 10 through 13 on Polk State College's Winter Haven Campus. Participants can be dropped off as early as 8 a.m. at the Health Center at Polk State College, 999 Ave. H. NE, Winter Haven.
The camp is $200, but participants will pay a discounted price of $175 if they register before May 15. Checks should be made payable to Brandon Giles Consulting, LLC.
Campers from First Grade through High School are accepted.
Tuition includes lunch, a camp T-shirt, a basketball, and an Eagle Basketball Playbook to Success.
The camp will also feature special guests and the opportunity to win awards.
Polk State College’s coaches host summer camps to engage the local community and foster young athletes’ interest in sports and higher education.
“As a basketball program, this is one of my favorite things that we do each year,” sixth-year Head Coach Brandon Giles said.
“Seeing the smiles on these young people’s faces and the way our players interact and engage with them is priceless. We’ve also been fortunate to have tremendous community support over the years,” he said.
Last year’s camp had more than 100 attendees, making it the largest yet.
For more information, visit brandongilesskillscamps.com.
Content courtesy of Polk State College's Communications Department