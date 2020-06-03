WINTER HAVEN – While many summer camps have been shut down due to the pandemic, Winter Haven Parks and Recreation Director Travis Edwards recently announced that the long tradition of summer camps in Winter Haven will continue — albeit under social distancing safeguards.
Registration for Winter Haven residents began May 28. Registration for non-city residents began June 1. The three summer camps will run from June 8 through July 31.
Typically, City of Winter Haven staff serve around 300 area children through the city’s annual summer camps. Due to social distancing guidelines, the staff-to-camper ratio will be more stringent this year and the city will only be able to serve around 150 children.
The summer camps take place at the AdventHealth Fieldhouse, the Winter Haven Recreation and Cultural Center and at Rotary Park.
Parents would drop their kids off by car and each child's temperature will be taken before entry. Camp areas would be disinfected nightly, Edwards said.
To register, or to learn more, go to mywinterhaven.com.