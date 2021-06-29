Cancer is one of the biggest health issues in the United States.
The last thing cancer patients need to worry about is how they are going to pay for their treatments. With foundations like the American Cancer Society using their Relay for Life events, patients and survivors can rest assured they have someone on their side.
The American Cancer Society (ACS) was started in New York City in 1913 by 10 doctors and 5 laypeople. According to the ACS website, the original name was American Society for the Control of Cancer (ASCC) and changed to ACS in 1945. The ASCC was founded in a time where cancer was considered a near-certain death diagnosis and wasn’t talked about in public like it is today.
It was a 1928 nationwide poster contest, according to the ACS website, sponsored by the ASCC and the New York Cancer Committee that allowed the ASCC to select their logo for their foundation. Winner, George E. Durant selected the sword (represents hope) to express the battling spirit of the cancer control movement and the twin serpent caduceus (represents healing) that forms at the handle of the sword accentuates the medical and scientific nature of the ASCC’s work.
Relay for Life was founded in 1985 in Tacoma, Wash. by Dr. Gordy Klatt.
“The Relay for Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change,” said Senior Development Manager for ACS Relay for Life Jessica Combs.
Relay for Life is a community based and volunteer-driven movement where communities use their resources and creativity to raise money for those fighting cancer and to support the ACS. Relay for Life also celebrates and honors survivors and caregivers and remembers those who have lost their battle with cancer.
Relay for Life of Polk County is combining the relays of Lakeland, Winter Haven, Mulberry, Davenport, and Haines City this year to form one larger scale relay.
“Due to COVID-19, we were unable to host most of these individual Relays in 2020,” said Combs. “Haines City/Davenport was the only Polk County Relay for Life that occurred in 2020.”
The mission of the Relay for Life and ACS is to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.
The money raised by over 500,000 Relay participants nationwide yearly help the ACS fight cancer of all varieties through funding, conducting research, providing the education about cancer, advocation of needs for cancer patients and their families, and providing services essential to their journey through cancer.
“Since 1985, Relay for Life has raised $6.7 billion to help save lives from cancer,” said Combs. “The number of dollars raised in the United States in 2020 [was] $66.7 million.”
This year’s Relay for Life of Polk County is July 16at Venue 650 in Winter Haven.
“We will be hosting a Survivor Dinner before Relay,” said Combs. “Then we have the opening ceremony followed by a Survivor and Caregiver lap.”
This year’s Relay will be a little different than it usually is. Because of the COVID-19 complications, this year the event will be indoors and modified.
“Teams will still be fundraising, and taking donations digitally throughout the evening,” said Combs. “Later in the evening, we will hold a Luminaria Ceremony to honor those we have lost and who are still fighting. A touching slide show will also be played in the courtyard, and we will honor The Burton Family who are our honorary chairs.”
The Relay for Life of Polk County has 14 major sponsors this year including Miracle Toyota and Davenport Fight Back, Inc.
The fundraising goal for Relay for Life 2021 is $130,000 and will feature a dunk tank in their Dunkin’ for Dough event, sponsored by the Winter Haven Dunkin’ Donuts. There are eight public officials willing to raise money for cancer and get dunked starting at 6 p.m. You can expect to find Morris West, mayor of Haines City and Horace West, vice mayor of Haines City along with Mulberry City Commissioners Linda Dolan and Neil Devine waiting for their turn in the dunk tank. Other important officials that will be participating include the Polk County Public Schools Community Liaison Director Steve Warner, Theatre Winter Haven Producing Director Dan Chesnicka, Country Club Winter Haven’s Head Golf Professional Scott Lowdell and Deputy Chief of Haines City Fire Department, Thomas Murphy. People can donate to their favorite public official online at www.relayforlife.org/PolkFL to see them get knocked into the dunk tank.
The ACS provides several different services for cancer patients, their families and cancer survivors.
“We provide information and answers when people with cancer and their caregivers need them through our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345 and our cancer.org website,” said Combs. “Our trained cancer information specialists are available to provide guidance and help find answers through phone, video calls, and online live chat.”
The ACS provided support to more than 1.4 million people in 2019, and the ACS website receives more than 134 million visits per year. The ACS has volunteers to help cancer patients get to their doctor appointments and treatments through their ACS Road to Recovery program. “This program was paused in 2020 due to public health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Combs. “Plans are underway to launch a new, volunteer-only version of the program in 2021.”
The ACS helps potential cancer patients catch their cancer early when it can be easier to treat.
“We know that catching cancer early increases survival rates,” said Combs.
The American Cancer Society has helped deliver more than 1 million low-cost or no-cost cancer screenings to those who need it. The ACS’s Hope Lodge communities provide a home away from home for people with cancer and their caregivers in a supportive, caring environment so they can focus on getting better.
“This program was temporarily suspended in 2020 due to public health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Combs. “Plans are underway to reopen locations in 2021 when the conditions are safe for our guests, staff, and volunteers.”
The ACS funds health equity grants and screening programs to help reduce disparities in cancer care among communities of color, they connect women facing breast cancer with one-on-one support from trained volunteers who are survivors of breast cancer through their Reach to Recovery program, and the ACS Cancer Survivors NetworkSM (CSN) provides information and support through their online communities by educating and connecting them with others that can help support and comfort them through stories from survivors and caregivers, and by asking questions.
There are several ways that people can show their support for the ACS and Relay for Life of Polk County.
“We are always looking for new teams and sponsors,” said Combs.
Cancer survivors are invited to attend the Survivor Dinner at 5 p.m. through an RSVP, which can be given to Judy Alderman at Judy.Alderman@cancer.org. People are also encouraged to donate to ACS online at www.relayforlife.org/PolkFL.
“It’s a great opportunity to see what [Relay for Life] is like and how the American Cancer Society impacts Polk County,” said Combs.