Last week I heard a rumor. After some research I discovered it was true.
If you have driven around or walked around Bartow you have probably come into contact with Miss Patricia Hebb at some point. You would recognize her, as she was always walking.
She had a routine that she seldom deviated from. I had the privilege of interacting with her from time to time. She was prickly, erratic and sometimes belligerent, but she had another side also. We had some great conversations about old movie stars, gossip magazines and the history of Bartow.
No matter what you say, she was knowledgeable about Bartow. Whether she was talking about the bad or the good — and, yes, you had to take it with a grain of salt sometimes.
I, for one, will miss her. I had been worried about her for awhile, you never knew when she would show up, but the majority of the time I knew I would be entertained and learn something from her.
She died on September 12, 2019, and I wish I had been aware at the time. We lost an intelligent lady and I lost a friend.
—
Dorinda Morrison-Garrard