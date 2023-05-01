Remembering Commissioner J.P. Powell: “He loved his job as city commissioner,” mayor says

Kim Powell remembers marrying her husband of 36 years, “J.P.” Powell in her twenties, and living above the Ott Laughlin Funeral Home for a while.
The Winter Haven Commissioner recently passed away from his battle with colorectal cancer, freshly diagnosed in December.
She said when he started working with the Ott Laughlin Funeral Home, one person was named Powell Ott, and one was named James. When her husband joined the team, Ott told him that from that point forward, he would be called “J.P.” since it was too confusing.
“It has stuck from way back when,” she said, noting that Powell, originally from Ohio, was known in those parts as “Jim or “Jimmy.”
“Anybody that calls him Jim or Jimmy – they are from Ohio,” she said, noting that in Florida, he was only known as “J.P.”
Kim met J.P. through her best friend’s fiancé Dave. J.P. and Dave worked together at the funeral home, and it was one of J.P.’s best friends, Scott Gerard, who was credited with getting him into government and politics.
Of her late husband’s government career, she said, “He did us proud.”
“He was dedicated, whatever he set his mind to do, he did it with all the right intentions – he led with his heart. In the funeral business, he comforted people in some of the worst moments of their life and he did it very well and for a very long time,” she said.
Considering it a calling, she said, “He did just what needed to be done. People needed help.”
Now, everyone is at a loss, she adds.
Losing him at age 65, she says, “He was way too young.”
J.P. took care of his parents, driving back and forth on many long weekends to assist.
The community has shown their love in an outpour to the family.
“I just know that he would want to thank everyone that was so supportive through his whole life here, especially the last five years.”
“At this point, there is just not enough we could do to repay everyone for their kindness.”
A family man
“J.P.’s personality was very large,” Kim said. “He was a good man, that’s the bottom line.” He was for the most part, a happy person, she said. “He never really met a stranger.”
Describing him as a “great father,” she said that he and their only child, son Traviss, now age 33, would go to the Orlando Airport, have lunch and watch the airplanes fly in.
J.P.’s uncle was a pilot, and though he never became a pilot, the years of father-son time probably contributed to Traviss working for an airline.
The commissioner’s public life kept him busy. At home, he could be seen in his recliner reviewing board and agenda packets.
“We had many discussions about when his skin wasn’t quite thick enough for politics,” she said. “About not being able to please everyone, but as long as you can please yourself, that’s good.”
J.P. had lived in Akron for much of his young life, and Kim was born and raised in Winter Haven, a native.
His passion for the community was well known.
One of the last things he dedicated himself to – was the Railroad Quiet Zones for trains coming through town, which is well on its way to being complete.
“That would make him very happy,” she said.
The last four months, he kept telling her, “I am doing it,” meaning he was kicking the cancer.
“He had just started to rally and that is what took everybody by surprise,” she said.
Commission announcement
The news brought a somber pause in the Winter Haven City Commission Chambers last Monday night.
Mayor Brad Dantzler announced that fellow Winter Haven City Commissioner James H. “J.P.” Powell, age 65, passed away from a long-time battle with cancer.
Dantzler said Powell was feeling well and seemed to be doing better.
The commissioner had been participating in the meetings via a phone call.
“J.P. will be missed,” he said. “He was kindly regarded across the state. He loved the city. He loved his job as city commissioner. He will be sorely missed.”
City Manager T. Michael Stavres said the city was reaching out to the state for permission to fly the city’s flag at half-staff in Powell’s remembrance.
Powell was elected in 2007 to serve in Seat #5 and served until January 2016, then was reelected to the same seat in November 2017 and again in November 2021, according to city records.
He also was selected as Mayor in 2011, 2012, and 2013, after having served as Mayor Pro Tem in 2009 and 2010.
Powell, originally from Ohio, attended Malone College in Canton, Ohio, and the University of Akron, Ohio, according to his bio on the city’s website.
He worked as Manager at the Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home and Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens.
A past member and former chair of the Winter Haven Planning Commission, Code Enforcement Board and the Florence Villa CRA Advisory Committee, he also was a member and Past President of the Rotary Club of Winter Haven and the Winter Haven Optimist Club. His city bio states that he and his wife, Kim were members of First Presbyterian Church and have one grown son, Traviss.
Powell was also a board member of the Community Redevelopment Agency and served as the commission liaison to the Airport Advisory Committee, Polk Transit Authority, Polk Transportation Planning Organization (TPO alternate), Transportation Disadvantage Local Coordinating Board (TD-LCB), and the Ridge League of Cities.
Commissioners spoke condolences to Powell’s family and friends. Commissioner Nat Birdsong said he attended many different meetings with Powell.
City Attorney John Murphy also expressed “prayers and thoughts to the family of J.P.Powell.”
Visitation will be Friday May 5 at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, 645 W. Central Ave. in Winter Haven. Hours have yet to be announced. A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. May 6 at First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven, 637 6th Street NW.
In November, Winter Haven will hold a special election to fill Powell’s seat, during its regularly scheduled elections, according to the City of Winter Haven Director of Public Affairs and Communication. The person elected to fill Powell’s seat will complete the rest of Powell’s term through 2025.