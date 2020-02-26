WINTER HAVEN – Renderings have been released and the design phase is now complete for two projects at MLK Park on Lake Silver, clearing the way for construction to move forward.
City officials released the renderings of the city’s new downtown skate park and renovated amphitheater recently, whetting the appetites of residents excited for the projects.
The projects could be completed by August, city staff said.
Everett Whitehead & Son, Inc. teamed up with Team Pain Skate Parks, a well-known skate park designer, to come up with the plans for the park, which will be located along the west side of Lake Silver.
Around $1.7 million is currently budgeted for the two projects.
The concrete amphitheater at MLK Park has been demolished and renderings depict the new facility with a shade structure, similar to the style utilized at the city’s tennis complex, as well as grass seating in place of the former concrete rows.
The bathrooms in the park will also be demolished, with a refurbished restroom scheduled to be back online sometime in 2021 at an additional cost, staff said.
Parking is also being added to the park, west of the amphitheater.
City leaders are excited for the two projects to be completed well in time for the 2022 IWWF World Water Ski Show Tournament, which was awarded to the city’s bid and will be held on Lake Silver.
Cypress Gardens Water Ski Team President Dave Dershimer was at city hall Feb. 19 for a discussion about the MLK Park at Lake Silver projects. Securing the IWWF event was the end result of years of effort put forth by Dershimer and other supporters.
The event is expected to have a significant economic impact to the City of Winter Haven, according to a IWWF press release.
"The city’s plans to improve MLK Park will certainly be a nice benefit to our local citizens,” Polk County Tourism and Sports Marketing Director Mark Jackson said. "However, the plans to improve the lakefront and special event capabilities will (also) be an investment in our economy. Numerous water sports and other special events will now be able to utilize the venue for championship events, including the 2022 World Water Ski Show Tournament, which means that Winter Haven and Lake Silver will once again be front and center on the world stage.”
In 2022 each team will perform a one hour spectator friendly show on Lake Silver that combines entertainment with world-class athletics. Teams expected to participate include the United States, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Australia, China and Mexico.
—