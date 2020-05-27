Britt Guyer, the franchisee of the Winter Haven Golden Corral, announced recently that the restaurant, located at 5722 Cypress Gardens Boulevard, has reopened following extensive renovations and is operating in accordance with guidelines from the state of Florida.
The exterior and interior of the building were redesigned, with additions including new lighting, carpeting, landscaping and internal layout.
Guyer says the location will operate “cafeteria style,” which he says will eliminate previous touch points from before to address COVID-19 sanitation concerns.
Guyer indicated that once the restaurant is allowed to accommodate 100 percent capacity, the team there will host an official grand reopening celebration.