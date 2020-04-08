POLK COUNTY — Congressman Darren Soto (D-Kissimmee), whose district includes Winter Haven and much of east Polk County, led a town hall conference call to area small business owners about the health crisis April 1.
“Together we will get through this pandemic,” Soto said.
The congressman said health care models predict the peak threat to be May 9 in Florida.
Congress passed the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Securities Act (or CARES Act) and it was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27, making it the largest ever American relief package.
Soto said relief checks should be mailed out to taxpayers in mid- to late-April and that, for most residents, funds would be delivered in the same way as they receive their tax return — typically a direct-deposit into a bank account.
Per the new law, a single adult making less than $75,000 per year qualifies for a $1,200 check, with an additional $500 included for each child. Those making more than $75,000 receive gradually lower amounts.
Unemployment directly associated with virus-related work loss was increased to $600 per week in federal benefits, for up to four months, in addition to up to $275 in state unemployment benefits. Student loan payments are also on hold for six months.
“This will be critical for so many of you,” Soto said.
Around $500 billion was earmarked for loans for major industries, cities and states and another $367 billion for small business loans. Other earmarks include $130 billion for hospitals, around $50 billion in food assistance, $30 billion in education stabilization, $20 million for VA hospitals and around $50 million for transportation such as public bus and train lines, Soto said.
Another part of the CARES Act that can be a resource for a small business owner is the Payroll Protection Program. Soto explained that traditional small business owners qualify — as well as the self-employed and independent contractors — with no collateral, just proof of past payroll documentation. Employers who do not lay off any or many employees qualify for some loan forgiveness. Around 1,800 banking institutions have already signed on to process a deluge of expected new loan applications, Soto said.
“Help is on the way,” Soto said.
In addition to resources associated with the CARES Act, there are other resources for small business owners. Carl Hadden, the Florida Small Business Development Center Associate Director for Polk County, said staff are available to help business owners apply for a variety of other loans.
Hadden explained that the first step to seek Florida SBDC help is requesting help online, either at https://sbdctampabay.com/cornavirus or https://sbdcorlando.com/cornavirus depending upon the location of the business.