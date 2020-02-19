WINTER HAVEN – City Hall was standing room only at the start of a Winter Haven City Commission meeting Feb. 10, when Winter Haven resident Ernestine Davis was recognized for her many years of service and contribution to the community.
“There is not enough room for your whole family up here,” Winter Haven Mayor Pro Tem Nathaniel Birdsong said, acknowledging the large crowd.
Davis thanked those in attendance for coming out to support her, and also thanked the commissioners “for a great night tonight.”
Davis is a member of First Missionary Baptist Church, was the first black cashier in Polk County and is a board member with multiple agencies and businesses.