Residents who own property adjacent to Lake Elbert will soon be receiving a letter from the City of Winter Haven requesting a portion of their property be donated to the city in order for a trail to be built around the lake.
The idea dates back 40 years, according to city documents, and officials are now trying to implement it.
City Manager Mike Herr said that while it is possible for city staff to manage this process, it would be better to subcontract the work out. The city commission recently authorized staff to hire the Tampa/Lakeland firm of Florida Acquisition and Appraisal Services to try and obtain the land.
Herr said there are around 58 parcels of land which would be affected. The city has budgeted $1.6 million for the project, but that figure may need be adjusted, he explained.
Owners willing to donate the land may be eligible for compensation. Those who are not willing to work with the city risk having their property obtained by possible eminent domain proceedings.
If the courts need to get involved during this process, Herr said that would likely mean it would take longer to build the trail and that it would therefore cost more to build the trail.