WINTER HAVEN — Susan Cameron, right, spends time with friends Scott and Kathy Girouard outside of Tsunami Sushi in downtown Winter Haven on May 8.
The Girouards recently moved from Winter Haven to South Carolina and were visiting for their son's baby gender reveal party, held on Mother's Day.
On May 4, restaurants and retail in most of Florida were allowed to reopen at a limited capacity. On May 11, salons and barbershops were allowed to resume business provided they met guidelines laid out by the state.
To complement the gradual reopening and encourage dining in the downtown district, some parking spaces have been repurposed for open air outdoor café dining service adjacent to participating restaurants.