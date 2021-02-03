During the first City of Winter Haven Lakes Advisory meeting of 2021, Winter Haven Water Conservation Specialist Keeli Carlton reminded the committee members that there is plenty of grant money and resources available for city residents interested in conserving water.
For example, residents who use more than 50,000 gallons of water per month for irrigation may qualify for a grant that can be used to hire a contractor to make your landscaping less reliant on irrigation.
“We actually offer money to people,” Carlton said.
City staff have partnered with University of Florida IFAS staff to put together regular classes to help residents save water in a variety of ways. Rain sensors are free to residents who ask.
Staff is even available to help residents program their sprinklers, in cases of high water use.
Contact Carlton at 863-298-5495 or email her at kcarlton@mywinterhaven.com for more information.
There are similar water conservation grants for other county residents. Check out https://prwcwater.org/ for more details.