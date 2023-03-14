Restoration of The Sapphire Necklace begins as PepsiCo Beverages North America makes $2.1 million investment in the City of Winter Haven

PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) announced a $2.1 million investment in the City of Winter Haven to support wetlands restoration and water management projects, the company announced in a media release, Tuesday morning.
PepsiCo officials say the investment will allow the Florida aquifer to recharge at an average of 400,000 gallons a day by 2025. The funding will help the city of Winter Haven to complete an interconnected wetland system to restore historical wetland areas known as The Sapphire Necklace, which is the signature project of Winter Haven’s One Water Master Plan. The system will bring multiple water resource benefits to the community, while supporting Central Florida wildlife habitat creation, flood protection, water quality improvements and new public recreational amenities.
The project is expected to begin in June 2023, with an anticipated completion date in mid-2025.
Gary Hubbard, Director of Winter Haven Water said the city of Winter Haven has been a leader in integrated water management practices for over 20 years. “This partnership between PepsiCo and The City of Winter Haven is an opportunity to showcase how public private partnerships can lead to community and environmental benefits for current and future generations,” Hubbard said.
And likewise, PepsiCo officials are pleased to help.
“PepsiCo is proud to invest in the city of Winter Haven to fund wetlands projects that will provide multiple water resource benefits for the surrounding Central Florida community. Through investments like this, we’re working to foster the long-term success and sustainability of the communities we serve and in which our employees and consumers work, live and play,” said Heather Hoytink, PBNA South Division President.
Additionally, the local water improvements will directly benefit the Winter Haven watershed, as well as the nearby Peace Creek Watershed, the Peace River Watershed, Charlotte Harbor and the 9 County Groundwater basin region.