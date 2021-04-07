In Bartow’s election for Seat 1 (At-Large) on the Bartow City Commission, Tanya Tucker prevailed in the four-way race with 52.75 percent of the vote (1,133 votes in total). Incumbent commissioner James F. Clements was second with 24.07 percent of the vote (517 votes), with challengers Sal Carter (16.39 percent, 352 votes) and Charlie Bittinger (6.8 percent, 146 votes) placed third and fourth, respectively.
Bartow also had an election for Seat 2, which represents Central District Bartow, wherein incumbent Mayor Scott Sjoblom defeated challenger Wesley Harbing with 73.18 percent of the vote (1,525 votes to 559).
Haines City’s election for Seat 5 on its commission had advanced to a runoff that will take place on May 4 between incumbent Anne Huffman and challenger Kenneth Kipp. The election for Seat 5 featured five candidates on the ballot, with Huffman (30.91 percent, 675 votes) and Kipp (28.85 percent, 630 votes) placing first and second, respectively. The other challengers included, in descending order of finish, Omar Arroyo (24.36 percent, 532 votes), Kimberly Downing (9.71 percent, 212 votes) and Sameka Atkins (6.18 percent, 135 votes).
The Lake Wales City Commission will soon have two new members, following two closely-contested two-person races. In the election for Seat 2, District 19, which was open, Daniel Williams edged Ricardo Navarro by 15 votes, 942-927. In the election for Seat 4, District 27, challenger Kris Fitzgerald defeated incumbent Al Goldstein by 32 votes, 962 to 930.
In Dundee, Seat 4 on the city commission was won by Mary Richardson, whose 187 votes bested Rukhsana Harper’s 105.
In Lake Alfred, two of the three candidates for an at-large seat will join the commission: incumbent Nancy Z. Daley, who had 42.93 percent of the vote (337 votes), and Mac Fuller, who had 35.54 percent (279 votes). Joseph F Hults Jr. weighed in with 21.53 percent, or 169 votes.
In Lakeland, the four-person race for the seat representing District D - Southeast Lakeland is headed to a runoff. That will pit Shandale Terrell, who finished first Tuesday with 39.74 percent of the vote (3,733 votes) against Mike Musick, who placed second with 33.65 percent (3,161 votes).
Amendments
Lake Alfred - Amendment 1: 68.58 percent in favor / 31.42 percent against
Lake Alfred - Amendment 2: 74.84 percent in favor / 25.16 percent against
Lake Alfred - Amendment 3: 60.09 percent in favor / 39.91 percent against
Lake Alfred - Amendment 4: 81.12 percent in favor / 18.88 percent against
Lake Wales - Amendment 1: 88.40 percent in favor / 11.60 percent against
Lake Wales - Amendment 2: 92.35 percent in favor / 7.65 percent against
Lake Wales - Amendment 3: 85.92 percent in favor / 14.08 percent against
Lake Wales - Amendment 4: 92.88 percent in favor / 7.12 percent against
Lake Wales - Amendment 5: 82.36 percent in favor / 17.64 percent against
Lake Wales - Amendment 6: 90.18 percent in favor / 9.82 percent against
Lake Wales - Amendment 7: 88.36 percent in favor / 11.64 percent against