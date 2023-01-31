police

The Lakeland Police Department continues to seek information related to a shooting that took place at approximately 3:43 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, near the 900 block of North Iowa Avenue.

In partnership with Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida, a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspects involved.
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida:
  • Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)
  • From your cell phone, dial **TIPS
  • Or visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip,"
  • Or download the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.

  • At least 10 people were injured in a drive-by shooting on Monday afternoon in Lakeland.

    They were still looking for the shooters Tuesday morning.

    Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said at a news conference Monday evening that investigators believed the shooting was targeted, not random.

    Taylor saidthat gunfire came from all four windows of a slow-moving four-door Nissan. The car was described as being dark blue with tinted windows and a temporary tag.

     Tipsters will always remain anonymous when sending a tip through Crime Stoppers.

 

