The Lakeland Police Department continues to seek information related to a shooting that took place at approximately 3:43 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, near the 900 block of North Iowa Avenue.
At least 10 people were injured in a drive-by shooting on Monday afternoon in Lakeland.
They were still looking for the shooters Tuesday morning.
Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said at a news conference Monday evening that investigators believed the shooting was targeted, not random.
Taylor saidthat gunfire came from all four windows of a slow-moving four-door Nissan. The car was described as being dark blue with tinted windows and a temporary tag.
