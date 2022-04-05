Shine up your dancing shoes.
The Ritz Theatre hosts its first Great Gatsby Gala Friday in downtown Winter Haven.
The event, planned to be an annual affair to raise funds for the theatre built in 1925, features dinner, dancing and live band as well as live and silent auctions.
Executive director Alyssa Garber announced this will be an annual event. The theatre had been closed for nearly two years due to Covid 19.
While there have been recent shows, Garber would like to create an evergreen event to make sure the shows do go on for the non-profit.
“These funds are going back to our upcoming shows,” said Garber. “Such as being able to put on other community events like Main Street and the Chamber (of Winter Haven), and other businesses. It’s a source of revenue. We don’t make any money.”
The band Z Street Speakeasy of Orlando will be performing. A live and silent auctions will also be held. Items include Tampa Bay Lightning and Orlando Magic tickets, local restaurant gift certificates, vacation home stays, package deals such as fishing and kayaking and other items supporting local businesses.
Dinner will be catered by the Lake Region High School Culinary Academy.
Tickets are $75 a person. They can be purchased by calling 863-258-0452
or visit ritzwinterhaven.com.
Tickets must be purchased by Thursday, April 7. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Winter Haven native Jim Stafford performs April 16.