Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay is asking the community to help them feed the families staying in their four local houses.
In an unprecedented move on March 18, the four Bay Area houses were shut down to outside groups. Volunteers who visit the houses daily to prepare nutritious meals for families caring for sick and hospitalized children can no longer enter. The houses are asking meal groups to donate the funds in place of their groceries, so the houses can order family meals from the local restaurants who continue to stay open.
According to Executive Director Lisa Suprenand, “These are extraordinary times. We usually ask local restaurants to directly support us during the year with meals for our families, since it takes a lot of meals to feed four houses full of hungry families. Now those same establishments are experiencing hardship. We hope our generous community will donate to help us purchase meals from our friends in the community, in a win-win scenario for everyone involved.”
One of the highlights of any family’s stay is the food. Now more than ever, stressed-out families are extremely grateful to have food available for them because they know how scarce it’s become.
Ronald McDonald House of Tampa Bay is a not-for-profit organization in its 40th year of providing a safe haven for families with sick children. Please visit www.RmhcTampaBay.org/coronavirus for more information.